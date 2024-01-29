‘I can’t do JEE, I am a loser’: Kota girl writes to her parents, commits suicide

KOTA: An 18-year-old student preparing for JEE allegedly hanged herself at her home in this coaching hub on Monday, leaving behind a suicide note saying sorry to her parents and calling herself a “loser”.

“Mummy, papa I can’t do JEE. So I suicide,” the note scrawled in English said, according to police. She was to give the JEE test in a day or two.

“I am a loser. I am the worst daughter. Sorry mummy papa. Yahi last option he,” the note found in Niharika Singh’s room added. This was the second suspected suicide in Kota in less than a week.

Niharika’s grandmother knocked at the door of her room around 10 am. When there was no response, she raised an alarm. The family found her hanging from the ventilation window above the door.

Niharika lived at her family home in the city’s Borkheda police station area and was to take her JEE test on January 30 or 31, circle officer DSP Dharmveer Singh said.

The suicide note suggested she was under the stress of studies and found herself unable to tackle the exam, the officer said.

Last year, 26 students allegedly committed suicide in Kota, where children come from across the country to prepare for competitive tests like the National Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission to top engineering colleges.

Niharika was found dead about an hour before the PM’s “Pariksha pe Charcha” interaction in Delhi began.

Among other issues, the Prime Minister talked about instilling resilience among children to help them cope with pressure. Modi said competition acts as inspiration but it should be healthy.