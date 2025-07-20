‘I am here to support progressive initiatives of Haryana CM’

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor-designate Ashim Kumar Ghosh alongwith his wife Mitra Ghosh arrived at Haryana Raj Bhawan today.

He was welcomed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his Cabinet colleagues.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghosh said that he has come from West Bengal to support and encourage the progressive initiatives of the Chief Minister.

He added that his discussions with the Chief Minister will focus on the welfare of the poor and underprivileged sections of society in Haryana.

He further stated that he also has an important responsibility to give a patient hearing to the Opposition, to understand their views and perspectives. I will ensure that their opinions are respectfully conveyed to the Chief Minister, he said.