‘Hydrogen bomb’ of revelations on ‘vote chori’ coming: Rahul Gandhi

Patna: Days after accusing the BJP of stealing elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday threatened that he will soon amplify his charges by coming out with more “vote chori” disclosures that would be like a “Hydrogen bomb” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to show his face to the country.

Speaking at the concluding event of his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ here, Gandhi said Bihar, being a revolutionary

state, has given a message to the country about “vote chori” and will not allow such malpractice.

Alleging that the forces that killed Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to “murder” democracy and the Constitution, he claimed that the opposition INDIA Bloc would not allow them to do so.

“We will not let them (BJP) murder the Constitution and that is why we took out a yatra. We got a tremendous response. People came out in large numbers and raised the slogan ‘vote chor gaddi chhor’ ((vote thieves, vacate the throne),” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said at a major public meeting in the heart of the capital here.

With this, the 15-day Voter Adhikar Yatra in poll-bound Bihar, which started from Sasaram on August 17, ended with a boisterous response from workers of the Congress, RJD and Left parties that displayed their strength on the streets of Patna on the last day on Monday.

Workers of various constituents of Mahagathbandhan lined up along the 7-km route of the Yatra on the last day, carrying flags and raising slogans in support of their leaders, amid the sound of ‘vote chori’ tunes, creating a charged atmosphere.

Gandhi was joined by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI’s Annie Raja, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and other INDIA Bloc leaders.

The Yatra led by Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders covered a total of 1,300 km and passed

through 110 Assembly constituencies in 25 of the 38 districts ahead of the upcoming state elections.

“BJP people showed black flags to us. I want to tell them, listen carefully. Have you heard of anything bigger than an

atom bomb? What is bigger than that; it is a hydrogen bomb. In Mahadevapura, we had shown an atom bomb. BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out your (BJP) reality of vote chori,” Gandhi said.