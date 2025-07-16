Hyd: CPI leader shot dead by unidentified persons

Hyderabad: A Telangana CPI leader was killed on the spot on Tuesday after unidentified assailants opened fire on him during his

morning walk at Malakpet here, police said.

A previous enmity stemming out of a land dispute seems to be the reason behind the killing of K Chandu Naik, police said citing preliminary information.

The assailants came in a car, opened fire on Naik (47), a state council member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), while he was on a morning walk near a park at around 7.30 am. After they shot multiple rounds, he died on the spot, a senior police official told news agency.

The accused then fled the scene. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) S Chaitanya Kumar, citing preliminary investigation, told reporters that at least three to four persons were involved in the firing targeting Naik.