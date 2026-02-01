HWWA celebrates its 33rd Raising Day with emphasis on women's empowerment

GREATER NOIDA: The Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA), an organisation working for the welfare of families of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), celebrated its 33rd Raising Day at the 39 Battalion ITBP campus in Greater Noida on Saturday, with a special focus on women’s empowerment and self-sufficiency. Speaking on the occasion, HWWA president Bharati Kapur emphasised the welfare activities of the association, which are aimed at enhancing the lifestyle of Himveer families. She discussed the future plans of the association and gave a detailed presentation on the effect of Himanshi Outlets and Backers Shops, which have been opened at various ITBP formations.

Kapur said, “These shops offer affordable handicraft items and food products, which are procured from far-off border areas. These activities also generate employment, check migration, and help in the overall development of the economy of the surrounding areas.” She also said that the association holds vocational training sessions for women members and children of ITBP families on a regular basis, which help in developing new skills and providing better employment opportunities.