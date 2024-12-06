Hussainiwala border to be developed as tourist destination: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday announced to develop Hussainiwala border as a state-of-the-art tourist destination.

The CM, after attending the retreat ceremony at Hussainiwala border, said that he was overwhelmed to witness the ceremony for the maiden time. He asked the BSF officers to further submit a detailed proposal for giving a facelift to the historical place. Mann said that the state government is committed for the comprehensive development of the “sacred” place.

The CM said that the place will be developed on modern lines so that more and more tourists are attracted. He said that the retreat ceremony was held at three places in Punjab viz. Wagah, Hussainiwala and Sulemanki borders. “While Wagah attracts huge tourists, the flow of tourists at two other places is less,” he said, adding that as this place has a huge potential thus it will be developed as a hub of tourism.

He said that the place is associated with Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, and houses a museum where the pistol which was used to kill Sandraus has been displayed.

The CM also hailed the Indian Armed Forces, which perform their duties despite the vagaries of weather in various parts of the country. He said that the state government is making strenuous efforts to perpetuate the legacy of martyrs in Punjab.

Due to “concerted efforts of the state government, the Mohali airport has been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh”, he said, adding that a 30-feet-high statue of Bhagat Singh was dedicated at Nishan-e-Inquilab Plaza in Mohali on Wednesday.