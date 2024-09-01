Hurriyat leader Syed Geelani joins PDP

Srinagar: Separatist leader and Hurriyat member Syed Salim Geelani on Sunday joined the People’s Democratic Party here.



Geelani joined the PDP in presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti at party office here.

“PDP is a party which talks about democratic rights, human rights and political rights of people. It talks about political solution to Kashmir problem ... So I felt it is the right party to join,” Geelani told reporters after his joining.

He also said the Kashmir issue can only be resolved politically. “Gun cannot be a solution. This is the only way to save lives that are being lost to violence.”