Hunt for terrorists escalates in J&K

Jammu: Search operation has been intensified in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to track down the terrorists involved in the killing of a man belonging to the Gujjar community, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Mohammad Razaq (40), came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area. Razaq’s brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, is a soldier in the Territorial Army, police said. While Razaq succumbed to his injuries, Choudhary escaped unhurt, they said.

The police, army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) soon after the incident and intensified the searches in the area with the support of sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance to track down the terrorists, they said.

According to the officials, Tahir could have been the target but his brother got shot.

A criminal case has been registered in FIR under sections 302 (murder), 120A (conspiracy to commit an offence), 121B (waging war or attempting to wage war against the Government of India), 122 (collecting arms with the intention of waging war against Government of India), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), the Arms Act, and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the Thanamandi Police Station, officials said.