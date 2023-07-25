Humidity sparks unprecedented electricity demand in UP after intense June heatwave

Lucknow: Following an intense heatwave that gripped the state in June, Uttar Pradesh is now facing an unprecedented demand for electricity due to the lingering effects of the hot weather and high humidity.



The power demand, which had peaked at 27,000 MW during the height of the heatwave, has now surged even higher, crossing 28,000 MW. Authorities warn that if the heatwave persists, the demand for electricity could further escalate.

Earlier on June 23, electricity demand in the state touched a new high when the maximum load reached 27,622 MW at 11.30 pm, a senior official of the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) said.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been working tirelessly to meet the surging demand. Despite the challenging conditions posed by the humidity, the UPPCL has managed to maintain a commendable 18 hours of electricity supply to rural areas and an uninterrupted 24-hour supply to major cities and district headquarters.

In certain regions, such as Bundelkhand, rural areas are benefiting from a reliable 20 hours of daily power supply. Meanwhile, the nagar panchayat towns and tehsil headquarters are enjoying an even more impressive 21.30 hours of electricity supply per day.

M Devraj, the chairman of UP Power Corporation Limited, addressed the media on Monday, highlighting the power demand trends. “In June, our peak demand reached 27,611 MW, and in July, it climbed to 27,622 MW,” he said. Devraj added that the UPPCL has been diligently ensuring a steady supply of electricity in line with the rising demand. However, on Sunday/Monday, the demand reached a new peak, hitting 28,043 MW. The UPPCL successfully managed to meet this record demand by procuring power from various sources.

During the meeting with UPCL officers, Devraj emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance to prevent accidents during maintenance work on the power distribution network. He stressed the need for strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to guarantee the safety of the outsourced employees of the UPCL. Devraj further asserted that any lapses leading to accidents and casualties would result in severe action being taken.

“The next two months will be challenging from the power supply point of view. We have directed officials to remain fully prepared to meet the challenges,” he said.

The official said that the UPPCL continues to work diligently to cope with the challenging situation brought on by the persistent heatwave and high humidity. Authorities urge citizens to use electricity judiciously and consider energy conservation measures to ease the burden on the power grid. UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma, meanwhile, has demanded that the UPPCL provide additional power to agricultural feeders for four more hours.