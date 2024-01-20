‘Humanitarian crisis in Gaza requires sustainable solution giving immediate relief to those affected’

KAMPALA: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip requires a “sustainable solution that gives immediate relief” to those most affected.

“Right now, the conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds. This humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected,” Jaishankar said in his address at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit at the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

“We must also be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable. At the same time, international humanitarian law must always be respected by all States. It is also imperative that conflict does not spread within or beyond the region,” he added. He advocated a two-state solution where the Palestinian people can live within secure borders. “Our collective endeavours should focus on making this realisable,” he added.

Jaishankar on Saturday met with Palestine’s Foreign Minister Dr Riyad al-Maliki here and held a “detailed and comprehensive discussion” on the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“Good to meet with Palestinian FM Dr Riyad al-Maliki in Kampala this afternoon. ... Had a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza,” Jaishankar posted on X along with a photo of the meeting.

“Exchanged views on its humanitarian and political dimensions. Reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution ... Agreed to remain in touch,” he further said.