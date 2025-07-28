Human Trafficking and Religious Conversion Plot Foiled — Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Expresses Deep Concern

New Delhi: A deeply troubling case has emerged from Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh, where three tribal girls were allegedly lured with false promises of nursing training and job opportunities and were being taken out of the state. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reacted strongly to the incident on social media, describing it as a serious case of human trafficking and an attempt at religious conversion.

According to the initial information, the three girls from Narayanpur were handed over by a local man at Durg railway station to two nuns who were taking them to Agra. Preliminary investigation suggests that the girls were being trapped in a carefully orchestrated web of deceit, under the guise of career advancement. The Chief Minister stated that the matter is currently sub-judice and under investigation. The state government has taken it very seriously and is closely monitoring the developments.

In his tweet, CM Sai wrote:

“This is an extremely serious case concerning the safety of women. Our government is monitoring the situation with utmost vigilance. The daughters of Bastar are the pride of our culture and identity.”

He further added that it is unfortunate some individuals are trying to politicize the issue, when in fact it is fundamentally about the safety of daughters and the preservation of religious freedom.

Bastar, the region where the incident took place, is a cultural and historical stronghold of tribal communities in Chhattisgarh. Over the past few years, there has been growing concern over rising cases of religious conversion and human trafficking in the area. Many reports have surfaced in which women and adolescent girls were taken out of the state under the pretense of education or employment and later subjected to exploitation or coerced religious conversion.

The state government has made it clear that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty. If the investigation reveals a larger nexus of organized human trafficking or a religious conspiracy, the authorities will pursue the harshest legal consequences.

Reiterating his firm stand, CM Vishnu Deo Sai stated:

“This is not a political issue — it is a matter of the safety and dignity of our daughters. There will be zero tolerance for negligence in such cases.”