Human capital being systematically decimated under Modi govt: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the state of India’s human capital is being “systematically decimated” by the Modi government by lowering the spending on the social sector.



“The Modi Government’s ‘anyay kaal’ spends less on education and healthcare,” he said in a post on X while tagging a report that the government’s expenditure on health and education has remained low in the last five years.

“The state of India’s human capital is being systematically decimated by lowering social spending. Crores thrown at publicity cannot ensure ‘Viksit Bharat’. 2024 is the year to reclaim welfare and justice. We shall ensure Nyay,” Kharge said.

The Congress has been targeting the Modi government on social sector spending and have accused the government of reducing their budgets.

Hitting back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his “last election” barb, the BJP on Tuesday said dynastic politics under the garb of democracy is coming to an end in the country and emergence of true democracy is in the offing.

Kharge on Monday had expressed apprehension that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy, and “If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country. The BJP will rule India like Putin in Russia.”

Slamming Kharge for the remarks, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Dynastic politics under the garb of democracy is coming to an end, and they are wondering what will be their future”.