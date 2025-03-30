Human body parts found in pond

Cooch Behar: Sensation gripped the Baro Shakdal area in Dinhata under the Sahebganj Police Station after human body parts were found in a pond on Sunday morning.

According to sources, locals grew suspicious upon noticing a bag near a pond owned by Mithun Debnath, a resident of the area. Upon being informed, Debnath arrived at the spot and opened the bag, only to find a human head and other body parts inside. He immediately reported the matter to

Sahebganj police.

Police arrived at the scene, recovered the remains and launched an investigation into the incident. Shockingly, this is not the first such discovery — about a month ago, similar human remains were found in the same pond, heightening concerns among local residents. The repeated incidents have led locals to suspect that the pond may be linked to a larger crime.

They have urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation. Speaking about the unsettling discovery, pond owner Mithun Debnath expressed deep concern. “After the previous incident, I was already worried and now this has happened again. It is extremely distressing,” he said.