‘Huge reluctance on part of BBMB to grant NOCs, adversely affected people’s interest’

More than six months in power, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu says his biggest initiative of asserting the state’s right to get its legitimate share in the power projects has started bearing fruits. The central government has also now acknowledged the state’s right to use water—a green gold flowing through the state. The historic move to levy water cess on water and getting Shanan hydel project back from Punjab are also going to be landmark decisions. Ashwani Sharma spoke to the Chief Minister at Shimla exclusively for Millennium Post.

How do you see the central government waiving off NOC (No Objection Certificate) conditions for drawing water from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects?

It’s a very big decision and historic too. After coming to power, I took up the matter with Union Power Minister R K Singh. Explained to him the logic behind the demand to waive off the prerequisite of NOC to use water for irrigation and drinking water purposes. All these BBMB projects are located in the state territory. Our people sacrificed their lands for building mega projects like Bhakra dam. They suffered displacements and still continue to fight for their rights for settlement. It’s our legitimate right to seek compensation and use the water flowing from our land. Why should the state be bound to conditions like seeking NOC?

What was this NOC pre-requisite?

Earlier, to utilise the waters of BBMB projects, the state had to obtain NOC after undergoing many formalities. There was huge reluctance on part of BBMB to grant such NOCs. This had adversely affected the interests of the people of the state. The projects were utilising the natural resources of the state without paying much heed to the concerns and welfare of its citizens.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has also shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing this move.

Mann sahib has not really understood the matter. He has acted in haste without studying the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. The state is already getting a 7.19 per cent share of the electricity in these BBMB projects, which woefully insufficient if seen in the context of sacrifices made by the state and its people affected by the Bhakra dam, Pong Dam and Beas Sutlej Link. We are asking for increasing the share. I will take my fight further for a higher share of royalty in the hydro-power projects. This is vital for the state’s resources.

Your move to levy water cess on the hydel projects has also been questioned by Punjab’s AAP government. Few power companies have challenged the Act in the High Court.

The state has the right to levy cess on the 172 hydro-power companies utilizing water for generating power. This is aimed to generate additional resources of Rs 3,000 to 4000 cr per annum to the state, which has un-stretchable resource base. This is the first time when any government has thought about it. The states like Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir (UT) have already levied the water cess.

Some power companies have challenged Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Bill, 2023 in the High Court.

We are not losing wickets in this matter. Our state is going to be immensely benefited by levying the water cess. Of 172 companies having projects in the state, more than 150 have already registered themselves under the Act. The government has set-up a committee to redress grievances of small hydro-power producers. We are even willing to negotiate the rate water cess to be levied.

Beside opposing water cess, Punjab has also locked horns with Himachal Pradesh on the Shanan hydel project hinting that it will not be returned to the hill state.

Ridiculous. The 110-MW project, is located in Himachal Pradesh territory but manned by Punjab State Electricity board (PSEB) because it’s on 99-yr old lease, which expires in March 2024. Once lease expires, the project automatically comes back to the state. We are not going to renew the lease further .The Punjab can’t keep the project with it once the lease validity is over. This is very clear. The opposition BJP is fully backing the state’s stand. Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar has openly supported me.

What steps you have taken to see this project makes a home coming?

I have discussed the matter in length with Union Power minister R K Singh and sought centre’s help to facilitate the return of the project to the state. The state will get an income of Rs 200 cr from sale of power generated at the project.

What are the other issues you discussed with R K Singh when he was at Kinnaur and stayed for a night?

I asked the Union minister to increase the share of free power in the hydel projects where the companies have recovered the entire cost of the project. We are getting only 12 per percent free power in the all Central power projects.