Huge public support for NDA in Bihar: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday held a grand election roadshow in support of the NDA alliance candidate in the Bagaha Assembly constituency of Bihar.

A huge crowd gathered to welcome him. The Chief Minister said that there is tremendous enthusiasm among the people of Bihar in “favour of the NDA, and the people are once again going to elect the NDA government in the upcoming Assembly elections”.

Saini said that in Haryana, the triple-engine government is setting new benchmarks of public welfare and development. He added that the NDA government in Bihar is fully committed to strengthening law and order, providing more employment opportunities to the youth, and giving a new direction to development. He said that keeping in view the policy of clean governance, transparency, and accountability, the people of Bihar will once again ensure NDA’s victory in the elections.

The Chief Minister stated that Bihar has always prioritised good governance. The NDA government accelerated the pace of development in the state, upheld the rule of law, and made remarkable achievements in the fields of women’s safety, education, and health. He said that the people of Bihar had placed their trust in the NDA and gave it the opportunity to govern, and today the results are evident — development is taking place, and there is an atmosphere of security and stability.

He said that with the formation of the NDA government once again, Bihar will gain the strength of a “triple-engine” government, which will further accelerate the pace of development. He appealed to the people to ensure the victory of the NDA alliance and continue this journey of good governance.