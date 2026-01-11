Huge gathering during PM Modi’s Road Show at Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Somnath: The Somnath Swabhiman Parv began with lakhs of saints and devotees arriving at the venue, marking it as a significant religious event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the celebrations in the evening and participated in a public roadshow that drew a massive crowd. The event commemorates the unconquerable spirit of the Somnath Temple and honours those who upheld the nation’s ethos in unconventional ways. Targeted in January 1026, the temple was rebuilt multiple times over the centuries, standing as a testament to the resilience of faith and civilisation and symbolising an unyielding resolve.

During the roadshow, the Somnath Temple complex was illuminated, creating a picturesque and festive atmosphere that drew praise from devotees. Several colourful cultural programmes were organised, adding to the celebrations. The Prime Minister greeted citizens and, in a social media post, described the festival as a tribute to generations who protected the nation’s ideals and heritage, emphasising how the temple rose again each time it was destroyed. Recalling history, he noted that after repeated attacks, determined individuals reclaimed and rebuilt the temple after Independence in 1947. He also urged people to share their experiences of the celebrations on social media using the hashtag #SomnathSwabhimanParv, saying the event reflected India’s enduring faith, values and traditions that continue to inspire new generations.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv shows a golden revival of the sacred Jyotirlinga

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv has brought renewed focus on the restoration of the ancient splendour of the Shri Somnath Temple, one of India’s most revered centres of faith. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Somnath Trust, Narendra Modi, the temple’s historic grandeur—described in scriptures and historical accounts—is being revived while preserving its spiritual sanctity.

As part of the renovation so far, over 1,500 kalash installed atop the temple have been gold-plated, with the Shri Somnath Temple emerging as a shining symbol of India’s eternal cultural glory. The gold plating has been carried out on the sanctum sanctorum, the canopy above the Shivling, the doors of the sanctum, adjoining pillars, the thal and other elements.