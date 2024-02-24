Huge cuts in Budget of many sectors: Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that everyone in the state will have debt on their head, responsibility will be only with the people, all employment will become private, only the government will remain everywhere.

“Inflation during the BJP-JJP government has even crossed RBI’s limit of 6 per cent. This is also 1.21 per cent more than the national average of 5.1. Along with the total Budget, this time the government has made huge cuts in the Budget of many sectors including agriculture, irrigation, education, public health, energy, transport, administrative services, urban development, rural development, industry and commerce,” he further pointed out.

Commenting on the Budget of the BJP-JJP government, Hooda said, “It was a failed Budget of a failed government, which yet again disappointed every section of the society. “The public was hopeful that since it was an election Budget, at least in the announcement, people would get some relief this time from inflation, unemployment, exorbitant taxes and economic recession. But the government dashed the public’s expectations”.

“The BJP-JJP came to power by making promises in the elections, but there is no mention of MSP anywhere in the entire Budget,

nor of bonus on MSP, nor of Rs 5,100 pension for the elderly, nor of OPS, nor of medical colleges in every district nor of permanent houses for the poor,” he added.