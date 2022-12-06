Huge cash being brought in from other states for BJP: Mamata

Kolkata/Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that a lot of money is coming from other states for BJP's use after about Rs 94 lakh was seized from a stepney of an SUV on Sunday afternoon in Jalpaiguri.



Five persons were arrested in connection with the cash seizure who were remanded to 10 days police custody after being produced at the Jalpaiguri CJM Court.

Banerjee before boarding the flight to Delhi on Monday said that all the "money was coming for the BJP" and the "central forces were being used to carry maximum money, goons and guns, so police cannot even cross-check the matter."

She added: "I request the BJP leaders to fight us politically, not forcefully."

On Sunday afternoon, based on an intelligence input, police were checking vehicles at the Telipara Choupati. After spotting the SUV bearing a Bihar registration number was intercepted by the cops.

During the search, nothing suspicious was found. However, while interrogating the passengers, including the driver, several discrepancies were spotted.

The five suspects along with the SUV were taken to Banarhat police station where they were grilled. During interrogation, the suspects confessed that the money was hidden inside the stepney. Immediately police brought a tyre mechanic and opened up the stepney. From inside the tyre, police found bundles of money packed in plastic packets. Later a manager of a local bank was called with a money-counting machine. After counting it was found that the suspects were carrying Rs. 93,83,000. However, the accused persons failed to produce any legal document regarding the cash or any proper explanation.

"We had information that a huge amount of unaccounted cash was being transferred. Accordingly, we alerted the Binnaguri OC and he set up a Naka checkpoint at Telipara, Binnaguri, Jalpaiguri. Finally, on Sunday afternoon a suspicious black vehicle travelling on the Asian Highway 48 was stopped and searched. The five persons travelling in the vehicle denied that they were carrying any such cash. However, we took the vehicle to Binnaguri police outpost and finally recovered the money from the stepny," said Biswajit Mahato, Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri.

Mahato further informed that a preliminary investigation revealed that the money was being taken to Guwahati from Purnea in Bihar.