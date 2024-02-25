Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered

The Manipur Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives during search operations at two villages in Churachandpur district.

Security forces seized four firearms, one improvised long-range heavy mortar and ammunition on Saturday from the outskirts of D Haolenjang village, a police statement said.

Fake currency notes with a total face value of Rs 1,200 were also seized from there, it said.

During another search operation, a police team recovered 10 guns, eight gelatin sticks and ammunition from Moljang village in Churachandpur, the statement issued by the police control room said.

In a separate operation, three persons were arrested from Keisampat junction in Imphal West district after two SLR rifles were seized from their possession, an officer said.

A case has been registered against them, and the investigation is underway, he said.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.