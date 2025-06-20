New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked the government after US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for lunch, saying it is a “huge blow” to Indian diplomacy.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Field Marshal Asim Munir is not the Head of State or Head of government of Pakistan and is the Chief of Army Staff, yet he gets invited by Trump for lunch and receives much praise. “This is the same man whose atrocious and inflammatory remarks formed the immediate backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks orchestrated by the establishment over which he presides,” Ramesh said on X.

“It is a huge blow to Indian diplomacy (and huglomacy too),” he said, taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi. The Congress has been taking swipes at Modi, giving “hugs” to foreign heads of state during his meetings with them at international or bilateral engagements, using the term “huglomacy” for it.

Meanwhile, Trump has said the two very smart leaders of India and Pakistan decided not to continue a war that could have turned nuclear, a first in weeks, he did not claim credit for stopping hostilities between the two neighbouring nations.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to the media in the Oval Office after hosting Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump also said he was honoured to meet Munir.

When asked if Iran was discussed in his meeting with Munir, Trump said: Well, they know Iran very well, better than most, and they’re not happy about anything. It’s not that they’re bad with Israel. They know them both, actually, but they probably, maybe they know Iran better, but they see what’s going on, and he agreed with me.

“The reason I had him here, I want to thank him for not going into the war, ending the war. And I want to thank, as you know, PM Modi just left a little while ago, and we’re working on a trade deal with India. We’re working on a trade deal with Pakistan,” the president said.