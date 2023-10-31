Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City: Landscaping city’s living standards

KARNATAKA: In a move aimed at realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Ltd (HDSCL) has undertaken several citizen-centric projects that have proved a gamechanger for the residents of the twin city of Karnataka.



The projects like development of Tolankere Lake, Mahatma Gandhi Park, Green Mobility Corridor, Bengeri Market, Janata Market, Chitaguppi Hospital, Nehru Stadium, are some of the key projects that have been developed under the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project aimed at improving the ease-of-living of denizens of the commercial city of the southern state.

The man behind expediting the important projects is HDSC managing director Rudresh S Ghalli and a group of committed officials, including DGM Basavraj and chief engineer B Chandrashekhar, who worked in odd-hours to complete the citizen-centric 62 projects.

Giving details about the Tolankere Lake redevelopment project, Ghalla said, “It was a deserted forest and people were afraid of coming to this place. And now, people from different walks of life come here to enjoy the facilities created for them. It has now become a centre of cultural amalgamation and picnic spot. The lake is spread over 39 acres of area.”

“The development work was started in 2018 and completed in 2021 despite facing Covid pandemic restrictions. Besides the lake becoming a life-line of the city, it has also helped in facelifting the value of properties around the lake by about 400 percent,” Ghalli said, adding that the convenience of every class of person has been taken care of by establishing open gym, open play area for children, volleyball and basketball courts, a special gym for disabled persons, jogging track of 1.5 kms, cycle track, open amphitheatre, etc.

The Green Mobility Corridor has brought accolades for the state as the project has won the first prize in the category of innovative idea award for the CITIIS project with the theme Open space upgradation, Nala renovation and Green corridor development.

The Hubballi Dharwad project focuses on the rejuvenation of the Unkal Nala, the 9.25-km-long drainage channel in the city, from being a mere storm-water drain to a developed, holistic space for the community.

“Bengeri Market has become one of the most sought after fruits and vegetable markets in the city. It’s one stop destination for all the household needs.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Ltd (HDSCL) has provided all modern amenities and infrastructure for fruits and vegetable vendors at a very nominal fee of Rs 30 per stall for a single day.

Facilities like CCTV cameras for security, new toilets, security cabins, and display boards to make it easier for consumers to navigate the markets have been established at the market,” said Basavraj, who is Deputy General Manager of HDSCL.

Similarly, the old Janata Bazaar, located a few metres from Hubballi’s iconic Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle, has also witnessed a sea change.