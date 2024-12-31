‘HSSC took significant steps to streamline recruitment process’

Chandigarh: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has taken significant steps to streamline the recruitment process in the interest of candidates, HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh said on Monday highlighting the initiatives taken by the commission since he assumed the office on June 8, 2024.

The commission declared results for a total of 56,830 candidates, of which approximately 36,000 results were successfully announced in just 56 working days.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that the HSSC has utilised social media platforms to raise awareness among candidates and linked them with the commission’s official website. For the first time, candidates can directly contact any officer of the Commission via phone or message to register their complaints.

He said that the commission strongly advocated for the interests of the candidates in court regarding the delayed recruitments.

Singh further shared that a total of 266 cases were filed concerning the results of 24,000 recruitments announced by the commission, and 418 cases were filed regarding the TGT exam results, on which the HSSC is taking swift action. The commission successfully conducted 28 exams in just 56 days. The remaining exams will also be conducted soon. The state has released the largest result of 24,000 candidates, he shared.

This year saw the highest number of youth being provided employment, with 56,830 selections, he said.