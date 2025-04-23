‘Hry to purchase crops offline where land consolidation pending’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to purchase crops from farmers in villages where consolidation has not yet been completed through an offline medium rather than the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal.

The Chief Minister issued the direction while presiding over a review meeting of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department here on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar.

Saini said that in villages where consolidation had not been completed, farmers were facing difficulties in selling their crops due to the lack of relevant data on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal.

”To address this issue, the government has decided to facilitate crop procurement through an offline medium in these villages instead of the portal,” he added.

‘Haryana govt committed to provide better facilities to sportspersons’

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting of the Sports Department late on Monday, Saini said that the state government is “committed to providing better facilities” to sportspersons. He directed officials to prepare special plans to ensure high-quality infrastructure and support for athletes training in state sports stadiums and sports nurseries.

Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam was also present in the meeting here.

During the meeting, a new portal for managing cash rewards and scholarships for sportspersons was launched.

Saini on the occasion also directed officials to upgrade Panchkula Cricket Stadium.