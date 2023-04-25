Hry to organise ‘Water Conclave’ from today

Chandigarh: To meet the demand for water due to depleting groundwater level, the state government under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is taking steps towards proper utilisation of water available from all sources in the state with various schemes to conserve water resources; so that the future generation can get groundwater as an inheritance.



At present, the total water availability of Haryana, including surface water, groundwater and treated wastewater, is 21 BCM. While the total water demand including all the sectors is 35 BCM. In this context, there is a difference of 14 BCM between the availability and demand of water.

The water level is continuously decreasing and for this, the state government is taking important steps. Keeping in view the adequate water requirements of the public, the Haryana Water Resources Authority is organising a two-day ‘Water Conclave’ on April 26 and 27 at Panchkula.

In this ‘Water Conclave’, which is India’s first such platform; various departments will brainstorm on how to deal with the water crisis and how to increase the water level in the state.