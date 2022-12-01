Hry to introduce 5-year vehicle scrappage policy

Chandigarh: While bringing the PM's vision of considering the environment as a circular economy, Haryana is all set to introduce a five-year Vehicle Scrappage Policy. The policy has been formulated in sync with the Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernization Programme of the Government of India to encourage the scrapping 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles.



The State Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved this Policy draft inspired by the idea of a circular economy that depends on the re-use, sharing and repair, refurbishment, remanufacturing, and recycling of resources to create a closed-loop system by minimizing the use of resources, the generation of waste and carbon emissions.

The State Policy will be applicable to all end-of-life vehicles, Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs), Registering Authorities and departments that are supposed to issue a NOC for the registration of RVSFs. Going from waste to wealth through a circular economy

An incentives-based system will be introduced to facilitate the phasing out the unfit vehicles. Furthermore, disincentives will be utilized to make use of old unfit vehicles, a costly affair.