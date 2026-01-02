Hry to focus on women, jobs and green farming: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state government has launched a renewed campaign to make Haryana a leading state in development, with fresh momentum in the New Year. Speaking at a press conference, he said the government would focus on three core objectives based on Antyodaya — women empowerment, employment generation and nature-friendly farming. Under women empowerment, Rs 250 crore has been disbursed in two instalments to 8 lakh women under the Pandit Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana. To boost jobs, Haryana AI Mission Centres will be set up in Gurugram and Panchkula, and recruitment for 5,500 police constables has been announced.