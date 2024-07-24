Hry to cover Rs 1,100 crore crop insurance for farmers

Chandigarh: While taking yet another farmer-friendly decision, the Nayab Sarkar has selected insurance companies under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to compensate farmers for crop losses due to natural calamities in Haryana.



A decision to this effect was made in the meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The insurance companies selected will cover the period from Kharif 2024 to Rabi 2025-26. An amount of Rs 1,100 crore will be paid as premium for this period. Farmers will have to pay a premium of only one to 1.5 per cent, while the central and state governments will cover the remaining premium.

Additionally, the HPPC, Departmental High-Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) approved contracts and various item purchases worth over Rs 1,970 crore in total. Negotiations with various bidders led to savings of over Rs 132 crore.

The meeting also approved the proposal to purchase 150 AC buses and 500 non-AC buses for the Haryana Roadways fleet, at an estimated cost of over Rs 290 crore.