‘Hry to begin procurement of mustard from March 15’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials that this time, in view of the

early arrival of mustard crop in the mandi, government procurement should be started from March 15 instead of March 28.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting held here today regarding the purchase of mustard during the Rabi marketing season 2025-26.

While reviewing the preparations for the purchase of mustard, the Chief Minister said the state government always gives priority to the interests of farmers and works for their welfare. Haryana is the first state where all crops are being purchased on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

While giving instructions to officials, he said farmers should not face any inconvenience in selling their crops. Around 108 mandis have been fixed for the purchase of mustard. He directed the procurement agencies, Mandi Board and related departments to purchase mustard smoothly.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that mustard is generally grown in 17 to 20 lakh acres of area in the state, whereas during the Rabi crop season 2024-25, mustard has been grown in 21.08 lakh acres of area. In such a situation, the estimated production is likely to be 15.59 lakh metric tonnes. This year, the Government of India has fixed the MSP of mustard at Rs 5950 per quintal.