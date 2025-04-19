Hry to be transformed into manufacturing hub: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that moving forward on the resolution of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’, Haryana will be made a hub of manufacturing in the coming days. In the last 10 years, due to industry-friendly and labour welfare policies, the state has established itself as one of the most progressive industrial power centres of India.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a post-budget meeting with industry representatives at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in Manesar, Gurugram.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a developed country by 2047. To fulfil this resolution, the budget of the Department of Industry and Commerce has been increased to over Rs 1848 crore, which is 129 percent higher than the previous. He said suggestions from representatives of industries, especially construction, textile, startup etc., have also been included in the Budget. The representatives who attended the meeting also thanked the Saini for including their suggestions in the budget.

Saini said the state government has included several measures in the Budget to improve the quality of life of industrial workers. He said Haryana will become a manufacturing hub by keeping industrial policies at the centre in line with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and the objective of ‘Make in Haryana’.