Hry: Target of uplift 2L families in next phase of Antyodaya Melas

Chandigarh: Through the ‘Antyodaya Utthan Melas’ being organised under the ‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’, the youth of the state will now be able to become self-reliant by opening ‘Vita’ booths and ‘Harhith’ stores.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a target has been set to uplift 2 lakh families in the next phase of Antyodaya Melas. He said that under this scheme, special rebates will be given to eligible persons for opening Vita booths at public places like district mini secretariat, hospital, college, university, bus stand, police station, railway station etc.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the meeting of the additional deputy commissioner-cum-citizen resource information department officials held here today.

Manohar Lal Khattar said that counselling for Antyodaya Utthan Melas will start from April 2 at village level and cooperation of social organizations in villages will also be taken; so that eligible people can be prepared to get the benefits of the schemes. Apart from this, representatives of private companies will also be included in these fairs.

He said that ‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’ is an ambitious programme and its main objective is to uplift the Antyodaya families. “Its aim is to connect with the common citizens to raise their standard of living. For the success of this programme, necessary arrangements should be made on a large scale; ensuring that it reaches the maximum number of people,” he added. Apart from this, a new scheme will be prepared to promote e-rickshaws, in which loans can also be made available for self-employment.