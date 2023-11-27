Hry tackling global concern of drug addiction with 3-fold strategy: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Addressing drug addiction comprehensively with a threefold strategy, the Haryana Government is actively working to dismantle the drug supply chain.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasised this while speaking as the chief guest at the 11th annual function of Gyan Mansarovar at Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Panipat on Sunday.

The primary objective of the strategy is to raise public awareness, rescue and rehabilitate youth trapped in the cycle of addiction, and actively dismantle the drug supply chain. Khattar, on this occasion, launched the Drug-Free Haryana campaign, aligning it with the broader Drug-Free India Campaign, and flagged off the Drug-Free Campaign Awareness Bus.

Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for Manmohini Bhawan, under construction at a cost of approximately Rs 3 crore in Gyan Mansarovar, and inaugurated the Dadi Chandramani Universal Peace Auditorium, established at a cost of around Rs 3 crore in Gyan Mansarovar. Addressing the public, the Chief Minister affirmed the government’s commitment to taking strict actions against individuals involved in drug trade and anti-national activities.