Hry: Sports meet commences, about 2,458 participants will take part

Chandigarh: The 26th All India Forest Sports Meet commenced on Friday at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav will formally inaugurate the games on March 11.

Chief Executive Officer (CAMPA), Vivek Saxena was addressing a press conference today at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula. He informed that 2,458 participants will compete in 285 matches in 34 different sports during this competition, which will take place from March 10 to 14.

He added that there are about 500 women participants in the sports meet. He stated that, with 202 competitors, Karnataka has the maximum participation in the tournament.