Hry slugfest between Cong and BJP to spill over into HP?

Shimla: The Haryana Assembly polls campaign might have come to an end, but the political slugfest between the Congress and BJP is likely to spill over into Himachal Pradesh with focus on Congress’s electoral guarantees.



During his poll rallies in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress for giving guarantees to the voters without making any effort to fulfil them.

Not only him, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national President JP Nadda, former union minister Anurag Thakur and Leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jairam Thakur had been targeting the Congress for playing havoc with Himachal’s governance. Modi said at his rally in Kurukshetra that “the people of Himachal Pradesh are regretting their decision to bring the Congress to power”. “Haryana walon tum galti mat Karna (Haryana voters don’t commit a similar mistake),” he said.

He was referring to employees’ protests in the state for non-payment of salaries and unemployed youths also struggling to get jobs. “Nobody is happy with the government. Even the pensioners are agitating,” he said.

With Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu having also campaigned in Haryana in the last leg, his principal (media) advisor Naresh Chauhan said on Thursday that the PM was doing false propaganda. He said that the BJP will not succeed in its plans and definitely the Congress government will be in power in these two states.

Chauhan also targeted BJP over the terrible monsoon disaster that hit Himachal last year, saying the central government did not give even a penny to Himachal and rather indulged in “petty” politics.