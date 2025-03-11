Hry sees decline in crimes: CM

Shimla: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on the second day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Budget session on Monday assured the House that the law and order of the state has improved over the years.

He said that Haryana Special Task Force (STF) set up to deal with organised crime has not only reined in gangs perpetrating crimes such as kidnapping, contract killing, extortion, loot and dacoity between 2020 and 2024 but also performed exceedingly well by apprehending 1997 accused including 542 most wanted criminals, 256 gangsters/gang members and 1199 other offenders involved in the heinous crime.

Saini was responding to a question raised during the ongoing session. He said: “Haryana has witnessed a significant reduction in incidents of crime against women, with a sharp decline of 19.6 percent in 2024. A total of 9,488 cases were registered, as compared to 11,814 cases in 2023, marking a noteworthy decrease in crimes affecting women.”

Similarly, there was a substantial decrease of 23.3 percent in rape cases in 2024 as compared to 2023. He attributed this overall reduction in crime rates to the enhanced presence of police personnel, coupled with vigilant monitoring and relentless efforts by law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety and security.

The proceedings of the House, which started at 2 pm, lasted for almost four hours during which Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s address was also discussed.

A heated argument between the ruling party and the Opposition was erupted on the issue of allegations of gang rape against Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli.

Meanwhile, responding to a question, Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said under the Mukhyamantri Khet Khaliyan Sadak Yojana, there is a provision to farm roads up to 25 km in every Assembly constituency. An amount of Rs 63,931.1 lakh has been released for 3580.44 km of roads in 90 Assembly constituencies, he said.