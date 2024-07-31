Hry: Saini holds Jansamvad to address public grievances

ChandigarH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini listened to public grievances during a Jansamvad program held at Naraingarh Grain Market on Tuesday.



On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for each Gram Panchayat and Rs 10 crore for the Naraingarh Municipal Committee for development works. He listened to complaints from over 200 people and provided necessary directions to officers for their prompt resolution.

The Chief Minister stated that each document submitted by the public would be thoroughly examined, and the status of the complaint resolution process would be communicated via mobile phone. He urged the Sarpanches to promptly report any major demands from their villages, assuring that these would be addressed without delay. After the Jansamvad program, the Chief Minister inspected the 100-bed hospital under construction in Naraingarh.