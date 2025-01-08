Hry reduces new Patwaris’ training period

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced a reduction in the training period for newly selected Patwaris from one and a half years to one year.

He also said that, from now on, the training period will be counted as part of the Patwari’s service, and their official service will commence from the day they join the department.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing the state-level conference of 2,605 newly selected Patwaris held in Panchkula today.

Congratulating the newly selected Patwaris, the Chief Minister remarked that this is the first time in the state’s history that 2,605 new Patwaris have been recruited simultaneously.

He urged all the Patwaris to uphold the values of honesty and transparency and to work towards resolving the issues of the common people by establishing dialogue with the public. Besides this, both technical and administrative innovations should be adopted to streamline the effectiveness of all departmental processes.

He highlighted the important role of Patwaris in providing relief to farmers during natural disasters. “It is now the Patwari’s responsibility to provide accurate data to the government, ensuring that affected farmers receive timely and appropriate compensation.”