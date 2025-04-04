Hry power tariff hike: Hooda slams BJP

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday slammed the BJP-led state government over the increase in power tariffs in the state.

He said that the BJP is “continuously pushing the public into the quagmire of unemployment and inflation, making people of Haryana realize with every decision that they have chosen the wrong government by voting for the BJP”.

“On the one hand, it has given the shock of inflation to the public by increasing electricity rates, while on the other, it has given the shock of unemployment to hundreds of employees of Kaushal Rozgar Nigam by removing them from work,” Hooda said.

The former Chief Minister said that the Congress had warned the public that the BJP’s Budget would only “increase debt and inflation”, and this has been “proven true”.

“By increasing electricity rates by 40 paise per unit and creating new slabs, this government is going to loot about Rs 5000 crores from the public. Earlier, this government has put a big burden on the public by imposing an additional FSA of about Rs 95 on consumers who use more than 200 units… the third BJP government has made its intentions clear in its first year itself that it will move forward on the policies of looting the pockets of the common man,” he stated.

“Industries were already migrating from Haryana. Due to expensive electricity, investors will now avoid coming to Haryana, and unemployment will increase in the state,” he added.

Hooda also raised the issue of skilled workers, claiming that the BJP took votes from skilled workers by lying. “Before the elections, the BJP had promised to make 1.25 lakh temporary employees permanent. But as soon as the elections were over, the government, contrary to its promise, started the work of removing skilled workers,” he said.