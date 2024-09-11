Hry polls: 5 MLAs dropped as BJP releases second list of 21 candidates

Chandigarh: The BJP on Tuesday announced the names of 21 candidates in its second list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.



With this, the BJP has now announced the names of 87 candidates in total. The candidates for Mahendragarh, Sirsa and NIT Faridabad are yet to be announced.

In the second list, tickets to two ministers and five MLAs, including BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, have been dropped.

Among the two ministers who were dropped from the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s Cabinet are PWD minister Banwari Lal (Bawal) and education minister Seema Trikha (Badkhal). The duo has been replaced by Krishna Kumar (Bawal) and Dhanesh Adlakha (Badkhal).

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded 35-year-old Captain Yogesh Bairagi, an Air India pilot, against Congress’ Vinesh Phogat, for the Julana constituency. The pilot is known for his service during testing times, including rescue operations during Chennai floods and Vande Bharat mission – a mission started to bring back Indians stranded abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic.

BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli (Rai), Nirmal Rani (Ganaur), Praveen Dagar (Hathin), Jagdish Nayar (Hodal) and Satya Prakash Jrawta (Pataudi) were among the five MLAs to be dropped.

The BJP has given ticket to Jai Bhagwan Sharma from Pehowa assembly. In the first list, Kanwaljit Singh Ajarana had been given the ticket from Pehowa, however, Ajarana had withdrawn from the elections due to opposition by locals.

Presently, candidates from Sirsa, Faridabad NIT and Mahendragarh are yet to be announced. Union Minister Krishanpal Gurjar is seeking a ticket for his son Devendra Chaudhary from Faridabad NIT. Former sports minister Sanjay Singh’s ticket was denied ticket from Sohna in the first list. But in the second, he was given a ticket from Nuh.

The BJP has fielded two Muslims - Naserm Ahmed (Ferozepur Jhirka) and Aizaz Ahmed (Punhana).

While eight women figured in the first list of candidates, the BJP’s second list has two women - Krishna Gahlawat from the Rai seat and Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi.