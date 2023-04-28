Hry police’s crackdown on cyber-criminals, 125 apprehended

Chandigarh: In a massive operation against cybercriminals involved in financial crimes, Haryana Police carried out multiple raids at cybercrime hot-spot areas in the Nuh district. 102 teams comprising more than 5,000 police personnel raided 14 villages in the district together late last night and apprehended 125 hackers/cybercriminals.

During these raids, the police teams seized a huge amount of digital gadgets including ATM cards, smartphones, laptops, Aadhaar cards and ATM swipe machines along with other items. These suspects are being interrogated for further leads.

It is worthwhile to mention that apart from taking stern action to prevent cybercrime, police is working to make people aware of cybercrime.