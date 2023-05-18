Hry Police tops Pragati Dashboard rankings

Chandigarh: Haryana Police continues to maintain its first rank in the Pragati Dashboard, a monthly assessment conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau for all states and Union Territories. In a recent development, the police department has introduced a new feature where First Information Report (FIR) status updates are sent to complainants via SMS in Hindi. The messages also include a link to download the FIR.

This information was given during a meeting of the State Apex Committee for the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. The CCTNS Haryana project aims to enhance citizen-friendliness, promote transparency in police operations, and improve the delivery of citizen-centric services through the effective use of information and communication technology (ICT).