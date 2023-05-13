Hry Police tops in CCTNS ranking with 99.9% score

Chandigarh: Haryana Police has once again secured the top position in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) Pragati dashboard monthly ranking for March 2023. It was judged by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The Police had secured the first position in the month of February as well.



At present, FIR registration, non-cognizable report, medico-legal case, missing person, lost property, missing cattle, foreign registration, c-farm, unclaimed/abandoned property, unknown/found person, preventive action, supervision report/progress registration, unidentified dead body/unnatural death registration, investigation related work, registration of complaints, databank services etc are carried out by state police through CCTNS. On this achievement, Director Haryana State Crime Records Bureau, OP Singh, congratulated all the gazetted officers and police personnel posted in the CCTNS branch. He also motivated them to dedicatedly perform in the coming months. He said that the objective of developing CCTNS is to develop a comprehensive and integrated system to facilitate crime investigation and tracking of criminals.

Giving information, a police spokesman said that the state police is continuously performing well in CCTNS. At present scores are given on the basis of performance in various parameters and on that basis the ranking is decided every month. In the currently released ranking, Haryana stood first by scoring 99.98 per cent, while Uttar Pradesh stood second by scoring 99.43 per cent. Apart from this, Delhi secured 97.87, Punjab 95.03 and Maharashtra scored 94.48 per cent respectively and remained in the third, fourth and fifth places.