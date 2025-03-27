Hry passes Bill against gambling, matchfixing

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill for the prevention of public gambling that proposes jail terms for those indulging in match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports.

The House also passed another bill that makes a person "who uses a dead body for remonstration" punishable with imprisonment for a term of six months up to three years, besides a fine of up to Rs one lakh. The Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Bill, 2025, was introduced in the House on March 18 and taken up for discussion and passage on Wednesday.

According to the provisions of the bill, whoever indulges in gambling at a public place or in a common gambling house or is found therein, shall be liable for imprisonment which may extend to one year or with a fine up to Rs 10,000 or with both.

Whoever indulges in match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports, shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years and may extend to five years and shall also be liable to a fine which shall not be less than Rs 5 lakh.

This bill was among the four passed by the Assembly on Wednesday evening.

The other bills included the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2025.

No family member shall himself use or allow the dead body to be used or instigate or give consent to any other person or group of persons to use the body for remonstration of any kind, according to the Bill.

Any person who uses the dead body for remonstration shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than six months but which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to a fine up to one lakh rupees.

The Assembly also passed a the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, aimed to curb illegal activities of travel agents with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini saying the government's intention is clear that any agent who exploits youth will have to face the law.