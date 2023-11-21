Hry: Palwal celebrates birth anniversary of Jhalkari Bai

CHANDIGARH: Under the leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the government celebrated the birth anniversary of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai with state-level events on Monday, honouring saintly figures and brave warriors.



While addressing the gathering on this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the Government Girls Senior Secondary School located at Agra Chowk in Palwal would be named after Jhalkari Bai. Besides this, he informed that a Bhawan of the Koli community would be constructed in Ward No. 4 of Mohan Nagar, Palwal. In this building, a grand statue of Jhalkari Bai would also be installed, through which future generations can be made aware of her stories. An amount of approximately Rs 3 crore will be spent on this, he said.