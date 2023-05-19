Hry not a coalition govt, but a govt of scams: Hooda

Rohtak: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that corruption is at its peak in Haryana today because the coalition government formed on the basis of selfishness is running in the state. He said this is why it has become a government of scams.



“Scams are coming to the fore one after the other, in the state. The speed of corruption is so fast that even the mention of one scam does not end when another comes to the fore, before the investigation of the second scam starts, the third comes to the fore. The fourth scam gets exposed before the investigation report of the third scam comes out. In this episode, a new land scam has come to the fore in the state,” he said.

Hooda reached Kansala, Humayunpur, Bakheta, Mungan, Polangi, Roorkee and Kiloi villages under the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign.

On this occasion, he said that he is fighting an all-out battle against the BJP-JJP government.

“The coalition government has looted the people of the state by carrying out innumerable scams. Land Purchase Scams, Liquor Scams, Poisonous Liquor Scams, Recruitment Scams, Paper Leaks, Dadum Mining, Yamuna Mining, Property ID, Paddy Scams, Cleanliness Fund, Amrit Yojana, Roadways Kilometer Scheme, Scholarship, Crop Insurance Schemes during the last eight and a half years Countless scams have taken place including the purchase of electricity meters, purchase of medical goods,” he stated.