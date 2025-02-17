Hry: New civic govt to ‘ensure fast-tracked development’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that in order to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach every household, a third level of city government in the form of Municipal bodies will now be formed in the state.

This new structure, alongside the Central and State governments, will further accelerate development process across the state. He further expressed confidence that BJP’s candidates for Mayor, Chairman, and Councillors will secure a huge majority in the upcoming civic elections.

The CM was interacting with party workers in Thanesar, Kurukshetra on Monday. He said that the people of the country continue to place their trust in the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the Haryana Assembly elections, the people of the state reposed their faith in the BJP for the third consecutive term, and in the recent Delhi elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a resounding victory. He expressed confidence that the BJP will also emerge victorious in the upcoming civic elections in Haryana. The Chief Minister said that the BJP is always committed to elections, with party workers wholeheartedly dedicating themselves to the local body elections with great enthusiasm and hard work.

He said that after taking on the responsibility of public service with the commitment of ‘service through good governance,’ the current state government is continuously working for the progress and upliftment of all of Haryana and every Haryanvi. The government is guided by the principles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mottos, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek.’