Hry: Nayab Singh Saini to contest polls from Ladwa

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest the Assembly elections from Ladwa instead of Karnal. This decision was confirmed by state president Mohan Lal Baroli. The BJP’s first list of candidates is expected to be released after the Jind rally on Monday. The elections for the 90 Assembly seats will take place on October 1.

Political parties are actively preparing for the elections. In a New Delhi meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, and National President JP Nadda, candidates for the elections were discussed. State President Mohan Lal Baroli stated that the BJP is working on finalising the list, with the high command making the final decision. The shift has been a setback for candidates like former MLA Pawan Saini and Sandeep Garg, who recently joined the BJP. Dhumman Singh Kirmich, Vice Chairman of Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board, will also need to find a new place for himself.