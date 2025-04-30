‘Hry natives should have 1st right over jobs in state’

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that Haryana natives should have the first right to jobs in the state.

“If all other states give priority to locals in their jobs, why doesn’t the BJP government in Haryana do the same,” the former Chief Minister asked. In a statement issued here, Hooda claimed the youth of the state need jobs the most, as “Haryana is the number one state in the country when it comes to unemployment”. “The ruling BJP is moving ahead with a policy of completely depriving Haryana’s youth of jobs, which is why rules are being deliberately framed for government recruitments to benefit the youth from other states,” Hooda alleged.