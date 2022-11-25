Hry: Man gets capital punishment for raping daughter

Chandigarh: A fast-track court for POCSO crimes in Sirsa in Haryana today awarded a death sentence to a 56-year-old man for raping his minor daughter in Sirsa district two years ago.

The man sentenced to gallows today was facing charges under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC. The police had registered a case on September 29, 2020, on the complaint of his minor daughter.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Kumar awarded capital punishment to the man who was convicted for raping his 11-year-old daughter at his residence in Sirsa district. The court has awarded death penalty under Section 6 of POCSO Act, 2012 as "he is to be hanged by neck till death subject to confirmation by the Punjab and Haryana HC".