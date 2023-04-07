Hry launches ‘Jan Samvaad Portal’

Chandigarh: The concept of Gram Swaraj cannot be complete without the development of villages and following this principle of Mahatma Gandhi; Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has started the Jan Samvaad programme with ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’.



With another initiative of public welfare, the Chief Minister on Friday launched the Jan Samvaad portal from his residence Sant Kabir Kutir.

The written complaints and problems given by the citizens to the Chief Minister will now be registered on this portal. Keeping in view that at times such written complaints could not reach the concerned officer; the National Informatics Centre, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, has developed the Jan Samvaad module under the CM Window portal.

With the creation of this portal, now the information about the written complaints given by the citizens will be registered in the system; resulting in the complaints reaching the concerned officers within the stipulated period with an expeditious solution. The system will also ensure the accountability of the officers to resolve the problem or complaint in a time-bound manner.

This is another initiative of the Chief Minister to ensure that the general public does not face any kind of problem regarding their complaints. Under this, the citizens will get information about the progress of action being taken on their complaints through SMS. The main objective of launching the Jan Samvaad portal the Chief Minister is to bring transparency and ensure the resolution of every complaint of every citizen.