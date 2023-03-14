Hry: Krishi Vikas Mela & State Livestock Exhibition simultaneously organised

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal, made the festival of colours, Holi, auspicious for the farmers and livestock owners by organising the Haryana Krishi Vikas Mela and the State Livestock Exhibition simultaneously for the first time.



The events focused on harnessing the rural economy and taking the farmers and villages towards prosperity.

As Finance Minister, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has focused on making villages prosperous in his 2023-2024 budget speech.

The ‘Haryana Krishi Vikas Mela’ was organised at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, from March 10 to 12, where farmers not only from

Haryana but also from neighbouring states registered their presence.

During the Krishi Vikas Mela, agricultural scientists gave information about new varieties and techniques of crops being developed on the changes coming in the crop cycle due to climate change.

On the other hand, at the State Level Livestock Exhibition organised at Charkhi Dadri from March 11 to 13, best breeds of livestock were showcased and the scientists of Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, gave important information related to livestock.

Notably, after the formation of Haryana in the year 1966, this was probably the first time when agriculture and livestock exhibitions were

organised simultaneously in the state.